Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 15 points in narrow loss
Smith had 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-5 FT), seven assists, three steals and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Friday's 127-124 loss to Chicago.
Smith continues to look better on both ends of the floor, scoring in double-figures for the fourth consecutive game while also adding a career-best three steals. He is still a long way from being a fantasy superstar but all signs are pointing to him being the future of the Dallas franchise. He continues to have his shooting woes from both the field and the charity stripe but this is not uncommon for a rookie point guard. He should be owned in most leagues based purely on his upside for the back end of the season and into the fantasy playoffs.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Takes over in narrow victory•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: First career triple-double in win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: 'Optimistically questionable' Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Out again Monday•
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...