Smith had 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-5 FT), seven assists, three steals and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Friday's 127-124 loss to Chicago.

Smith continues to look better on both ends of the floor, scoring in double-figures for the fourth consecutive game while also adding a career-best three steals. He is still a long way from being a fantasy superstar but all signs are pointing to him being the future of the Dallas franchise. He continues to have his shooting woes from both the field and the charity stripe but this is not uncommon for a rookie point guard. He should be owned in most leagues based purely on his upside for the back end of the season and into the fantasy playoffs.