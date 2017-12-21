Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's win
Smith supplied 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, and five assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 110-93 win over the Pistons.
Smith played well in his return from a six-game absence with a strained hip. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle has afforded the rookie a short leash (30-plus minutes in only nine of 24 appearances), but Smith has nevertheless reached double figures in scoring in 19 contests. He is also riding a career-best eight-game streak of double-digit scoring efforts.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: 'Optimistically questionable' Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Out again Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Goes through shootaround•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: May return Monday vs. Phoenix•
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.