Smith supplied 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, and five assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 110-93 win over the Pistons.

Smith played well in his return from a six-game absence with a strained hip. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle has afforded the rookie a short leash (30-plus minutes in only nine of 24 appearances), but Smith has nevertheless reached double figures in scoring in 19 contests. He is also riding a career-best eight-game streak of double-digit scoring efforts.