Smith finished with 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Clippers.

After missing six games with a mysterious illness while simultaneously being thrown into trade rumors, Smith returned and contributed a solid line in Tuesday's win over the Clippers. Smith's future role with Mavericks remains unclear, and the second-year guard has largely regressed in his sophomore season. He's averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game this season, but those averages have dipped to 11.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds in his past 10 games, dating back to December 2nd.