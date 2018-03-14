Smith scored 17 points (6-19 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 win against New York.

A game after shooting 2-of-12 from the field for four points, Smith improved to a 6-of-19 shooting performance on Tuesday. The rookie guard did sink three shot from beyond the arc en route to his 17 points. Overall, Smith has been a solid scorer in his first season, averaging 14.9 points in 59 games, all of which have been starts. As of late, he is averaging 17.4 points over his last five games on 38.3 percent shooting on 17.2 shots per game.