Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 17 points Tuesday
Smith scored 17 points (6-19 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 win against New York.
A game after shooting 2-of-12 from the field for four points, Smith improved to a 6-of-19 shooting performance on Tuesday. The rookie guard did sink three shot from beyond the arc en route to his 17 points. Overall, Smith has been a solid scorer in his first season, averaging 14.9 points in 59 games, all of which have been starts. As of late, he is averaging 17.4 points over his last five games on 38.3 percent shooting on 17.2 shots per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Good to go Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Expected back Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Saturday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable with quad injury•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores less than efficient 23 points•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...