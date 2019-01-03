Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 18 in win
Smith provided 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists and three steals in 22 minutes Wednesday against Charlotte.
Smith had a very efficient game, shooting the ball well from all levels while dishing out his second-most assists of the season. The second-year guard has had fewer distributional opportunities with Luka Doncic largely running the show, but has been able to improve his complementary play and is now shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three on the season. At this point, Smith is more of a deeper league option, but if he can continue to improve his secondary playmaking and efficiency, he emerge as a valuable fantasy asset going forward.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Has 14 points in second game back•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 14 points in Friday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Starting Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Ready to return•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out vs. New Orleans•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.