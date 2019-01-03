Smith provided 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists and three steals in 22 minutes Wednesday against Charlotte.

Smith had a very efficient game, shooting the ball well from all levels while dishing out his second-most assists of the season. The second-year guard has had fewer distributional opportunities with Luka Doncic largely running the show, but has been able to improve his complementary play and is now shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three on the season. At this point, Smith is more of a deeper league option, but if he can continue to improve his secondary playmaking and efficiency, he emerge as a valuable fantasy asset going forward.