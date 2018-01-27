Smith scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3PT) to go with four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 107-93 loss to Portland.

After scoring 20-plus points in three straight games, Smith has slightly leveled off in his next three games. Still, the guard is averaging 19.1 points in his last six games. In addition, he has dished out 5.5 assists during this span. Thus far, the rookie guard has impressed with an average of 14.8 points through 41 games. In fact, Smith has become a more consistent scorer as of late, scoring in double-digits in 13 straight games. He will look to continue his current scoring run against Denver on Saturday.