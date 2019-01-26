Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 19 points in Friday's win
Smith produced 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five assists, and two rebounds in 36 minutes during Friday's 106-101 win over the Pistons.
Smith has combined to score 36 points while adding 10 boards, nine dimes, and one steal in his first two tilts back in the lineup. He has averaged 36.5 minutes per game across these last two contests, while Jalen Brunson was a healthy scratch in this one after receiving just four minutes in Smith's first game back. With J.J. Barea (Achilles) sidelined for the season, Smith is likely to continue seeing as many minutes as he can handle going forward.
