Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 19 points in loss
Smith recorded 19 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists and one rebound in 28 minutes during Monday's 115-108 loss to the Spurs.
The Mavericks actually led for a portion of the game, but ultimately fell to the Spurs. Smith has now scored in double-figures for three consecutive games, after failing to do so in the three games prior. He has been decent for stretches over the course of his rookie season, while also having some bad runs. He looks to be a score first point-guard, especially on an offensive starved Dallas squad. He is going to hurt you in field-goal percentage, but is clearly locked in as the starter.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Drops career-high 27 points in loss to Spurs•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Drops 21-5-7 line against Cleveland•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Flirts with triple-double Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Continues to look agressive in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Bounces back despite knee injury•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.