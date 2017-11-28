Smith recorded 19 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists and one rebound in 28 minutes during Monday's 115-108 loss to the Spurs.

The Mavericks actually led for a portion of the game, but ultimately fell to the Spurs. Smith has now scored in double-figures for three consecutive games, after failing to do so in the three games prior. He has been decent for stretches over the course of his rookie season, while also having some bad runs. He looks to be a score first point-guard, especially on an offensive starved Dallas squad. He is going to hurt you in field-goal percentage, but is clearly locked in as the starter.