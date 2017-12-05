Smith scored 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding five rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 122-105 win over the Nuggets.

The rookie slumped a bit in the middle of November but appears to have regained his swagger, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.2 boards and 1.7 three-pointers over his last six games. Smith now stands fourth in the NBA rookie scoring race at 14.5 points per game, although he'll have a lot of work to do if he wants to catch Ben Simmons.