Smith had 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in Friday's game against the Sixers.

Smith is off to a strong start to the preseason after he put up 16 points and six assists in the Mavs' opener. The second-year guard figures to spend time both on and off the ball this season after the Mavs added Luka Doncic in the 2018 draft.