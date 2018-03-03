Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 25 points on 17 shots
Smith finished with 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to Chicago.
Smith had a nice game Friday, accumulating his highest point total since back on January 16. He looked to attack the basket early against the often porous Bulls defense, resulting in his efficiency being over 50 percent for the first time in his last 14 games. His free-throws also continue to be an issue but are most certainly something he will get the chance to work on if he keeps his aggressive frame of mind.
