Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores game-high 27 points Sunday
Smith registered 27 points (12-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three assists, two blocks and one rebound across 34 minutes in Sunday's 113-104 loss to the Jazz.
Smith was very efficient in this one, hitting over 75 percent of his shots from behind the arc. He had a season-high of 27 points Sunday, but will need to get to the charity stripe more if he wants to sustain his success moving forward.
