Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores less than efficient 23 points
Smith scored 23 points (9-22 FG, 0-3 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 loss to New Orleans.
A game after dropping 25 points on 52.9 percent shooting on Friday, Smith was less than efficient on Sunday. Against New Orleans, the rookie guard was tied for the team lead with 23 points on 9-of-22 from the floor. On the plus side, he did dish out eight assists and collected five rebounds in attempt to even out and up and down night. With Dallas tanking their way to lottery supremacy, Smith will still have a month-plus to further establish himself as part of the rebuilding Mavericks' future core.
