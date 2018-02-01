Smith scored 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-9 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 102-88 loss to the Suns.

The rookie continues to have occasional struggles at the charity stripe, but Smith has also dished at least six assists in seven straight games, averaging 15.9 points, 6.7 assists, 3.9 boards, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over that stretch. The 20-year-old will be a key part of the Mavs' rebuilding efforts, but his short-term fantasy value is trending up as well.