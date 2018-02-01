Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores team-high 17 in Wednesday's loss
Smith scored 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-9 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 102-88 loss to the Suns.
The rookie continues to have occasional struggles at the charity stripe, but Smith has also dished at least six assists in seven straight games, averaging 15.9 points, 6.7 assists, 3.9 boards, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over that stretch. The 20-year-old will be a key part of the Mavs' rebuilding efforts, but his short-term fantasy value is trending up as well.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Struggles with shot in Saturday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 18 points Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Plays well in confortable victory•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Puts up 21 points on Saturdy•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores team-high 25 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 15 points in narrow loss•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...