Smith scored 25 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 105-102 loss to the Nuggets.

The rookie led a furious fourth-quarter comeback for the Mavs that fell just short. Smith has now scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games, averaging 20.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over that stretch, and he appears to be fully recovered from December's hip issues.