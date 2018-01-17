Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores team-high 25 in Tuesday's loss
Smith scored 25 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 105-102 loss to the Nuggets.
The rookie led a furious fourth-quarter comeback for the Mavs that fell just short. Smith has now scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games, averaging 20.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over that stretch, and he appears to be fully recovered from December's hip issues.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 15 points in narrow loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Takes over in narrow victory•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: First career triple-double in win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: 'Optimistically questionable' Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.