Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Set for multi-game absence
Coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that Smith (ankle) will miss multiple games, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith had already been ruled out for Tuesday's game in New Orleans, but it looks like the rookie point guard will also be absent from Thursday's matchup with the Jazz while nursing a sprained left ankle. There doesn't seem to be much concern surrounding Smith's health considering he was not wearing a walking boot Monday and Carlisle saying that he moved well. However, it does look like the team will exercise caution with their young star given that the end of the regular season is close.
