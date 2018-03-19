Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Set to miss multiple games
Coach Rick Carlisle intimated Monday that Smith's sprained left ankle will cost him multiple games, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports. "He's going to be out for awhile, but not serious," Carlisle said of the rookie point guard. "I don't have a timetable, but he's going to miss, I would say, some games."
While Carlisle's words don't exactly paint a concrete timetable, the expectation is that Smith will at least the next two contests, with the Mavs set to play Tuesday against New Orleans and Thursday against Utah. Smith was spotted at practice without a walking boot, which is an encouraging sign, though the tanking Mavericks really don't have much reason to rush him back before he's 100 percent healthy. In the meantime, expect a combination of Yogi Ferrell, Kyle Collinsworth and J.J. Barea (ribs) to absorb the bulk of Smith's minutes.
