Smith (knee) will suit up for Monday's matchup against the Jazz,

Smith has played four consecutive games after missing two due to a knee injury. His questionable designation implied he may have suffered some sort of setback, but that does not seem to be the case. He was able to go through shootaround Monday, and appears on track to assume his usual workload barring any setbacks.

