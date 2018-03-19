Smith (ankle) was spotted at practice Monday without a walking boot on his sprained left ankle, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.

The rookie tweaked the ankle during Saturday's loss to the Nets, but not before he played 23 minutes and finished with 21 points, five assists, two rebounds and two blocks. Smith has already been ruled out of Tuesday's matchup with New Orleans, but it's possible he could be back in action Thursday against the Jazz. That said, the Mavs will likely exercise a good deal of caution with their best long-term asset, especially considering their standing in the Western Conference.