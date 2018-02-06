Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Shooting woes continue in loss
Smith totaled 12 points (5-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the Clippers.
Smith has made a habit of scoring in double-figures lately but has also paired that up with inefficiency from the field. Over his past five games, he has gone 24-of-82 from the field for a paltry 29 percent. He is locked in as the starting point-guard and is seeing plenty of court time. As long as you can deal with his shooting woes, he is definitely worth owning in most league formats for both his upside and current situation.
