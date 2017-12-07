Smith sat out Thursday's practice with a sore hip and his status for Friday's matchup with the Bucks is uncertain, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The injury is not believed to be serious, though Smith was noticeably hobbled in the Mavericks' previous contest and they could take a cautious approach with his availability moving forward. Look for Smith's status to be updated following Friday's morning shootaround and if he's ultimately held out, Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea would likely benefit the most in terms of playing time.