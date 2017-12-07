Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Sits out practice Thursday
Smith sat out Thursday's practice with a sore hip and his status for Friday's matchup with the Bucks is uncertain, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The injury is not believed to be serious, though Smith was noticeably hobbled in the Mavericks' previous contest and they could take a cautious approach with his availability moving forward. Look for Smith's status to be updated following Friday's morning shootaround and if he's ultimately held out, Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea would likely benefit the most in terms of playing time.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 20 in Monday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Tallies 12 points in Saturday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Battling stomach virus•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 19 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Drops career-high 27 points in loss to Spurs•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.