Smith (illness) will remain out for Monday's game against Milwaukee, but will rejoin the team Tuesday, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports. "I am excited to announce Dennis Smith Jr. will rejoin the team on Tuesday," coach Rick Carlisle said in a short. "Dennis and I spoke at length today. He is feeling better and plans to resume workouts in preparation for his return."

Smith and the Mavs have been engaged in somewhat of a stalemate over the last couple of weeks, with Smith essentially taking a leave of absence from the team while the two sides decide his future. After ramping up efforts to deal the 2017 first-round pick, the Mavs have apparently pulled back on trade talks and now hope to repair their relationship with Smith. "I don't know exactly what's going on, but I know one thing: This kid is a team guy, and he loves being with his teammates, and he really respects his teammates," Carlisle said in a recent radio interview. "This is just my feeling, is that he's being told to stay away for whatever reason. I just don't want people out there to think he is snubbing the Mavs or anything like that." Carlisle all but confirmed that the "illness" designation is a facade, but Smith will nonetheless miss a sixth straight game Monday before getting back into the rotation Tuesday, when the Mavs return home to host the Clippers.