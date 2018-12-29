Smith (wrist) will get the start at point guard in Friday's matchup with the Pelicans, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Smith has been sidelined for 10 of the previous ten games due to a sprained wrist. It was previously announced he would be available Friday, but it was unclear if he would replace Jalen Brunson with the first unit right away. That will indeed be the case, but it remains to be seen what type of workload he will see out the gate.