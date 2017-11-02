Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Starting Wednesday vs. Clippers
Smith (knee) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Smith has been hampered by a knee issue early in the season, but he was always expected to play Wednesday. He'll have his hands full going against Patrick Beverley. Smith is averaging 11.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds across 28.2 minutes per game this season.
