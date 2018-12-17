Coach Rick Carlisle said Smith's (wrist) status will be updated closer to Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith has missed five of the past six games while tending to a right wrist injury. It's worth noting that Smith is listed as doubtful on the team's initial injury report, suggesting he's unlikely to return until at least Thursday (when the Mavericks play the Clippers). Look for Smith's availability for Tuesday's game to clear up closer to tipoff.