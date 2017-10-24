Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Struggles against Warriors
Smith finished with 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-10 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist across 30 minutes during Monday's 133-103 loss to the Warriors.
Smith, coming off a knee injury, couldn't put together a great game against the Warriors -- not entirely unexpected. This performance shouldn't discourage fantasy owners, however, as there are few matchups as tough as Golden State and Smith certainly has plenty of upside.
