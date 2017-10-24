Smith finished with 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-10 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist across 30 minutes during Monday's 133-103 loss to the Warriors.

Smith, coming off a knee injury, couldn't put together a great game against the Warriors -- not entirely unexpected. This performance shouldn't discourage fantasy owners, however, as there are few matchups as tough as Golden State and Smith certainly has plenty of upside.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories