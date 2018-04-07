Smith had seven points (2-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one block in Friday's 113-106 loss to the Pistons.

Smith ended his fine nine straight, double figure scoring outings Friday by shooting a miserable 16.7 percent from the floor. It wasn't the rookie's worst game of the season by any chance though, as he added a team-high eight assists. The 19-year-old is currently contributing 15.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds across 68 games played this season.