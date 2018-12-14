Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Struggles in return to action
Smith (wrist) pitched in four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals across 27 minutes in the Mavericks' 99-89 loss to the Suns on Thursday.
Smith made his return to the lineup after a four-game absence, but his main contributions came on the boards. The second-year guard will look to bounce back to his more usual levels of production versus the Kings in a Sunday night home battle.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.