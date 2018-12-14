Smith (wrist) pitched in four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals across 27 minutes in the Mavericks' 99-89 loss to the Suns on Thursday.

Smith made his return to the lineup after a four-game absence, but his main contributions came on the boards. The second-year guard will look to bounce back to his more usual levels of production versus the Kings in a Sunday night home battle.