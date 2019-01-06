Smith had two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, and one rebound in 22 minutes during Saturday's 106-100 loss to the 76ers.

Smith struggled on this the second night of a back-to-back while rookie reserve point guard Jalen Brunson fell two dimes shy of a triple-double in 26 minutes off the bench. Smith has been highly inconsistent this season, and he'll look to bounce back from consecutive clunkers during Monday's matchup with the Lakers.