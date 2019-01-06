Smith had two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, and one rebound in 22 minutes during Saturday's 106-100 loss to the 76ers.

Smith struggled on this the second night of a back-to-back while rookie reserve point guard Jalen Brunson fell two dimes shy of a triple-double in 26 minutes off the bench. Smith has been highly inconsistent this season, and he'll look to bounce back from consecutive clunkers during Monday's matchup with the Lakers.

More News
Our Latest Stories