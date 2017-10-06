Smith supplied 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Thursday's 112-89 loss to the Magic.

Despite his poor shooting Thursday, Smith has played well over the past two preseason affairs, posting a combined 27 points (9-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes. Maybe most encouraging is his 50 percent three-point shooting -- an area that has been of some concern for the rookie.