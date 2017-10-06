Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Struggles shooting Thursday
Smith supplied 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Thursday's 112-89 loss to the Magic.
Despite his poor shooting Thursday, Smith has played well over the past two preseason affairs, posting a combined 27 points (9-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes. Maybe most encouraging is his 50 percent three-point shooting -- an area that has been of some concern for the rookie.
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...