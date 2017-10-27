Smith tallied nine points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in Thursday's 96-91 loss to Memphis.

Smith cooled-off from the floor on Thursday, as the Mavericks fell to Memphis. He was able to contribute in other areas, posting nine assists and collecting the first block of his career. While the assist numbers have been nice, his free-throws have been an area of concern for owners. He has gone 8-of-19 across his four games, a meager 42 percent. As a player who likes to attack the basket, this could become a major issue as the season progresses.