Smith tallied 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's 124-102 loss to the Lakers.

The rookie couldn't find much success from the floor, leading to his second-lowest scoring total of February. Smith is in the midst of a prolonged shooting slump, one that's seen him post success rates of 40.0 percent or lower in eight of his last 10 games. Smith does continue to provide relatively consistent returns in assists and rebounds, helping him prop up his lines on nights when his offensive production sees a downturn.