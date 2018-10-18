Smith went for 13 points (6-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and three steals across 28 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-100 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.

It was a mediocre showing overall for the second-year guard, considering he left plenty of points on the floor by draining only 31.6 percent of his attempts. Smith was also middling as a distributor, with backup J.J. Barea doubling up his assist total in seven fewer minutes of playing time. Despite the disappointing showing, big things are expected in the fantasy realm for Smith in his sophomore campaign. He'll look to improve across the board versus the Timberwolves on Saturday.