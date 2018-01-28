Smith managed 13 points (5-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 loss to the Nuggets.

Smith shot under 30.0 percent for the second time in three games, but he still tallied his highest number of shot attempts in the last six contests. The rookie's persistence despite his struggles carried him to his 14th straight double-digit scoring effort. The 20-year-old has also dished out at least six dimes in five consecutive contests, helping him supplement his fantasy production on nights when his shot goes cold. Smith continues to be the Mavericks' most consistent offensive option outside of Harrison Barnes, affording him ample opportunity to continue rewarding fantasy owners with solid numbers in the scoring, rebounding and assist categories.