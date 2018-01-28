Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Struggles with shot in Saturday's loss
Smith managed 13 points (5-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 loss to the Nuggets.
Smith shot under 30.0 percent for the second time in three games, but he still tallied his highest number of shot attempts in the last six contests. The rookie's persistence despite his struggles carried him to his 14th straight double-digit scoring effort. The 20-year-old has also dished out at least six dimes in five consecutive contests, helping him supplement his fantasy production on nights when his shot goes cold. Smith continues to be the Mavericks' most consistent offensive option outside of Harrison Barnes, affording him ample opportunity to continue rewarding fantasy owners with solid numbers in the scoring, rebounding and assist categories.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 18 points Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Plays well in confortable victory•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Puts up 21 points on Saturdy•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores team-high 25 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 15 points in narrow loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Takes over in narrow victory•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...