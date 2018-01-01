Smith finished with 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 victory over the Thunder.

Smith took over in the final quarter, scoring 13 of his 19 points to lead his team to a hard-fought victory. That's back-to-back solid games for Smith, who is looking to find some consistency in his performances. There are going to be some concerns with his efficiency but the organization clearly has a lot of faith in him and he is going to be given every opportunity to prove himself on a nightly basis. He is not going to give you full stat lines on a regular basis but should clearly be owned in most league formats.