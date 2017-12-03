Smith finished Saturday's 82-108 win over the Clippers with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two turnovers across 24 minutes.

Smith had been dealing with a stomach virus recently, which could have been the reasoning he played just 24 and 25 minutes, respectively over the last two games. With a season average of 28.1 minutes, look for his playing time to tick upward moving forward, as he'll likely be back to full strength for Monday's matchup with the Nuggets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories