Smith finished Saturday's 82-108 win over the Clippers with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two turnovers across 24 minutes.

Smith had been dealing with a stomach virus recently, which could have been the reasoning he played just 24 and 25 minutes, respectively over the last two games. With a season average of 28.1 minutes, look for his playing time to tick upward moving forward, as he'll likely be back to full strength for Monday's matchup with the Nuggets.