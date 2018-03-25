Smith (ankle) finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 33 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 loss to the Hornets.

The rookie returned from a two-game absence looking sharp while posting his second straight 21-point effort. Smith has shot an impressive 50.0 percent (17-for-34) during that pair of games, and he's averaging a robust 19.0 shot attempts over his last three contests overall. Factoring in Saturday's production, he's averaging a solid 18.1 points, 5.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 31.6 minutes in eight March contests.