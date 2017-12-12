Mavericks' Dennis Smith: To miss at least next three games
Smith (hip) will not play on the Mavs' upcoming road trip, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Tuesday night will mark Smith's third straight absence as he continues to battle a strained left hip, and the Mavs will hold him out for the remainder of the week as they travel to Golden State (Thursday) and San Antonio (Saturday). As a result, Smith's next chance to play will come Monday, when the Mavs play host to the Suns. In the meantime, expect Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris to absorb the bulk of Smiths' 28.1 minutes per game.
