Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Triple-doubles Wednesday
Smith totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 assists and 10 rebounds across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 114-90 win over the Knicks.
Smith collected his second-career triple-double on Wednesday night in what was his best outing to date. The Mavericks' offense has been rolling lately, and Smith, being at the helm of the ship, is reaping the benefits of the increased production.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Plays well again Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 19 points in Friday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 17 points in return•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Confirmed starter Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: In line to start Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Sitting out Monday, will be back Tuesday•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...