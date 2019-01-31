Smith totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 assists and 10 rebounds across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 114-90 win over the Knicks.

Smith collected his second-career triple-double on Wednesday night in what was his best outing to date. The Mavericks' offense has been rolling lately, and Smith, being at the helm of the ship, is reaping the benefits of the increased production.