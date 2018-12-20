Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Unlikely to play during road trip
Head coach Rick Carlisle said Thursday that he does not expect Smith (wrist) to play in the next three games, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Mavericks have three games left on their current road trip on the west coast, and while Carlisle would not go as far as to rule Smith out for those three games, he said it is unlikely that the point guard returns before the team heads back to Dallas. With that, the next likely date Smith plays will be next Wednesday against the Pelicans, with Jalen Brunson expected to continue starting at point guard in his absence.
