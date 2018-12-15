Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Upgraded to probable
Smith (wrist) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's matchup against the Kings.
Smith returned Thursday from a four-game absence due to a right wrist sprain that has been bothering him lately. It seems he's dealing with some soreness after playing 27 minutes, but signs are pointing to him playing against Sacramento.
