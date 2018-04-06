Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will be available Friday
Smith (knee) will be available Friday against the Pistons, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith was one of several Mavs held out of Wednesday's loss to the Magic, but coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that most of the group will be available Friday, including Harrison Barnes and Dwight Powell. Expect Smith to return to the starting five Friday, likely pushing Aaron Harrison back to the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Could be back Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Nears triple-double Tuesday, ruled out Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 14 in loss to Cavs•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Drops 17 in Friday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Contributes 14 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Team-high scoring total in return•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...