Smith (knee) will be available Friday against the Pistons, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith was one of several Mavs held out of Wednesday's loss to the Magic, but coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that most of the group will be available Friday, including Harrison Barnes and Dwight Powell. Expect Smith to return to the starting five Friday, likely pushing Aaron Harrison back to the bench.

