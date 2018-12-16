Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will not play Sunday
Smith (wrist) will not play in Sunday's game against the Kings, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith came into the game as probable, so it's unclear what caused him to be a late scratch. He missed four games before returning for Thursday's game and playing 27 minutes. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Nuggets and he should be considered questionable for that game.
