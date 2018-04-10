Smith (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's season finale against the Suns, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

With the Mavericks not playing for anything, the team will err on the side of caution with Smith and his sore knee. The rookie will end his season with an average of 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.5 triples across 29.7 minutes per game. His knee injury is not considered to be serious, but expect an update on his status should the team provide any more information.