Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will play Monday
Smith (knee) will return to action Monday against the Warriors, Tim MacMahon of ESPNreports.
Smith missed each of the last two games with a left knee effusion, but the point guard downplayed the issue Monday, telling reporters "I'm playing tonight" after going through shootaround. Expect Smith, who started the opener, to return to the starting five, likely pushing Yogi Ferrell back to a bench role.
