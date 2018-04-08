Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will play, start Sunday
Smith (knee) will play and start in Sunday's game against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Smith has dealt with lingering soreness in his left knee over the last week or so, though he's opting to play through it Sunday. Look for him to take on his typical starting role Sunday and barring any in-game setbacks, appears to be set to for a full workload as usual. In the event that he's limited, Kyle Collinsworth and Aaron Harrison could pick up more minutes in the backcourt.
