Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will play Tuesday
Smith (mouth) will play Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith got a tooth knocked out during Sunday's game against the Clippers and was listed as questionable for Tuesday's game as a result. After going through warmups, however, Smith has determined that he'll be able to play against Portland.
