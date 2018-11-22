Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will play Wednesday
Smith (wrist) will play Wednesday against the Nets, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith was cleared for Wednesday's game against the Mavs after being listed as questionable with a sprained right wrist. Assuming he is fully healthy, he should take on a normal work load.
