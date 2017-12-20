Smith (hip) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Pistons, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports. Coach Rick Carlisle intimated that the rookie could face an unspecified minutes restriction, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Smith missed six straight games with a strained hip, but he was able to go through full-speed workouts Monday and Tuesday, so his return to action doesn't come as too much of a surprise. Carlisle did not state whether or not Smith will start Wednesday, but he had been the regular starter at point guard before the injury and had strung together seven straight double-digit scoring efforts.