Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will remain sidelined Saturday
Smith (knee) will not travel with the team for Saturday's matchup against the Rockets, Brad Townsend of the DAllas Morning News reports.
Although the Mavericks failed to list Smith on the injury report heading into Friday's game against the Kings, he was ultimately scratched shortly before tip-off. Coach Rick Carlisle indicated following the game the the team does not believe to the injury to be serious. It appears the team is exercising caution with their rookie point guard in order to avoid a lingering issue. JJ Barea drew the start in his place Friday, and both he and Yogi Ferrell figure to handle point guard duties in his absence.
